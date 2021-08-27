Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Short Interest Up 9,300.0% in August

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NPHC opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Nutra Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry.

