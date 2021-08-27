Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $32.74 on Monday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.88.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

