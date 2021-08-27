Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the July 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NRK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 603,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $14.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
