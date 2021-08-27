Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the July 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NRK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 603,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,753,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,886 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,911,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

