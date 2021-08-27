Nvwm LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $400.30. 8,865,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,496,627. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $82,237,310. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.