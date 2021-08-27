Nvwm LLC Buys 321 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.90. 821,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

