Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 6,752 ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,026,000.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.