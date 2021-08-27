Nvwm LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.85. 1,363,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,876. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $393.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

