Nvwm LLC Invests $957,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.10. 248,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

