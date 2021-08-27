Nvwm LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,783. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.