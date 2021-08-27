Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 172.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $273.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,308. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $321.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

