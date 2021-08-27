Nvwm LLC Sells 569 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 143.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 12.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,198. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2,663.27 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,122. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

