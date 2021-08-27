Nvwm LLC Takes Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Nvwm LLC owned 0.11% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DJP traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.76. 5,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

