Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $210.77. 1,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,627. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $210.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

