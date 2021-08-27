Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,625,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $93.91.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

