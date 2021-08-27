Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 11.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Square by 10.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $262.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.94, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

