Nwam LLC Buys 4,068 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

