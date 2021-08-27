Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $122.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

