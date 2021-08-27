Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15,710.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

