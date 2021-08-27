Nwam LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58.

