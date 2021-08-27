Nwam LLC Has $519,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock valued at $165,070,070. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.