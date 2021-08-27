Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

