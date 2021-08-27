Nwam LLC Sells 360 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

