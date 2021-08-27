Nwam LLC Sells 83,217 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,217 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,599,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

