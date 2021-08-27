NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.02

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.02 and last traded at $218.53, with a volume of 94897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

