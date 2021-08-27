OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.72 million. Research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.