Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

