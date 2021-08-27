Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

