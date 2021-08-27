Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Tops $7.65 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Offshift has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $45,369.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.36 or 0.99874584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00068365 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009383 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.00606635 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

