OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

