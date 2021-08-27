Oliver A. Filliol Sells 7,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,556.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,569.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,462.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

