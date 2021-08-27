Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of OLLI opened at $77.74 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

