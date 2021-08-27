Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

