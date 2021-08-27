Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

OMGA opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

