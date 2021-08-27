ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.