ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Sells $3,638,959.14 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,638,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 1,779,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,194. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.