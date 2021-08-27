ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $79,839.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,177.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

