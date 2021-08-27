OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OneSoft Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 191,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.