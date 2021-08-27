OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OneSoft Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 191,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
About OneSoft Solutions
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.