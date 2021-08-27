Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $5,907,500.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.