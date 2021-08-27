Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,037 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Truist lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,407 shares of company stock worth $17,437,765. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.26 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

