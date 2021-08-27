Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 948 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

