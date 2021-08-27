Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 129 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $285.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $290.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,110 shares of company stock worth $12,734,901 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

