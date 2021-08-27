Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,007 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $214.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

