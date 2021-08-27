Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.88.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.