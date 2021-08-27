Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $137.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

