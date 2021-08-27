Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $18.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

DE opened at $379.81 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.43. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

