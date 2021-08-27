Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Purchases 1,237,905 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey acquired 1,237,905 shares of Oriole Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,379.05 ($16,173.31).
ORR stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. Oriole Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54.
Oriole Resources Company Profile
