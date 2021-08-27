Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Purchases 1,237,905 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey acquired 1,237,905 shares of Oriole Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,379.05 ($16,173.31).

ORR stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. Oriole Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

