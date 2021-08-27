Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,699. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

