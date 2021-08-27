Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Acquires $912,443.22 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

