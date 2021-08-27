Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.58 Million

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $388.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.60 million and the highest is $394.45 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

OUT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 7,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $16,744,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

