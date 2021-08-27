Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

